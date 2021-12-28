Dear Editor,

As I sit here drinking my guavaberry

And eating my sweet bread on this

Christmas Day

I am reminded “Jesus”

Is the reason for the season.

His mother fled the city to protect her

unborn baby

From the powers-that-be.

I am reminded of “Love”

In this Christmas season.

Love displayed in the gifts and glad tidings

The Three Kings brought for him.

I am reminded of “Hope”

In this Christmas season.

Hope knowing the unborn babies

And the little babies of today are the

saviors of this world.

Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year 2022.

— Keith Benjamin, St. Thomas