Dear Editor,
As I sit here drinking my guavaberry
And eating my sweet bread on this
Christmas Day
I am reminded “Jesus”
Is the reason for the season.
His mother fled the city to protect her
unborn baby
From the powers-that-be.
I am reminded of “Love”
In this Christmas season.
Love displayed in the gifts and glad tidings
The Three Kings brought for him.
I am reminded of “Hope”
In this Christmas season.
Hope knowing the unborn babies
And the little babies of today are the
saviors of this world.
Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year 2022.
— Keith Benjamin, St. Thomas