Dear Editor,
Thank you for blowing the whistle on a purported $15,000 raise for the senators.
Thanks to you and a few others, the senators saw that they couldn’t get away with their greedy scheme.
At a time when the U.S. Virgin Islands government is bankrupt and when we want to increase revenues, Sens. Marvin Blyden and Myron Jackson wish to spend $20,000 to remove the bust of King Christian IX (who never hurt anyone) from the Emancipation Garden to make room for the “Conch Blower,” that’s already there. This, at the risk of vexing the Danes, who increasingly have been spending money in the U.S. Virgin Islands and helping us showcase the local culture.
— Aimery Caron lives on St. Thomas
Editor’s note: Following public outcry last week over the alleged raise, the V.I. Legislature voted Tuesday to give a new “compensation commission” the authority to set salaries for the Senate and the V.I. government’s top leadership.