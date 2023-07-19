Title 31, Virgin Islands Code, Section 205(f) states that no portion of a “shoreline” as defined in Section 402 of Chapter 10 of Title 12, “shall be sold, leased, or otherwise disposed of by the Government of the Virgin Islands, excepting only leases for concession stands when such leases are approved in accordance with this section.”
I know there are senators on the fence as it pertains to the upcoming vote on the “land swap deal” and there’s an easy solution. Senators, the law is clear as to how our government land is supposed to be administered. The proponent of the bill and their legal team knows the law.
Now, if deviating from the law is necessary or required, then change the law and carry on. We are either a territory of laws or we are not.
Senators shouldn’t have prolonged this debate as long as they have. Instead, they should have made a copy of the law, stapled it to the bill and returned it to sender. End of story.
When bills like these linger for weeks and months unnecessarily, emotions run high, things are said and done that could have been avoided — if the law was followed.
— Clarence Payne, St. Thomas, is a former senator.