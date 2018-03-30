Now I know you did not think you were going to get out of March without my shout out to Sheroes? It’s tradition. Pull up, children. It’s time for roll call. Check? Check.
Sha-boo-ya, sha-sha-sha-boo-ya, roll call!
In case you haven’t noticed, March is both Women’s History Month and V.I. History Month. So for the roll call this year I decided to look up women I have heard of but about whom I’ve heard very little. Every community has its historical celebrities but there are also people who did heavy lifting with a dimmer spotlight. So let’s shine a little light and learn together about our sheroes.
Like many of the notable women in Virgin Islands history, Mildred Anduze was an educator and community leader. The basics are that she was born Nov. 9, 1891, married Carl Anduze when she was 17 and had three sons, Carl, Roy and Aubrey. But that is just the framework of her life. The full picture is that she was a culinary pioneer. As a home economics instructor she taught her students, using their culture, traditions and foods. She was a suffragette and active volunteer in the community. Her recipes are featured in the book “Virgin Islands Recipes” produced by the Women’s League of St. Thomas. She set the tone for many educators who came in her wake and fought to secure rights and services for all women. Check? Check.
Roll call! Sha-boo-ya, sha-sha-sha-boo-ya, roll call!
When you talk about the life and career of Crucian Ruby Rouss there is one word you are going to use a lot. First. She was the first Virgin Islander in the Women’s Army Corps; she was the first African-American woman to serve under Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and to be permanently assigned to the staff of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe; she was the first female parole officer on St. Croix; and she was the first female president of the Legislature. She was a delegate at the first Virgin Islands Constitutional convention, she was first elected to the Legislature in 1972 and immediately began working on behalf children, women and those living in public housing, and she fought for special needs children to get funds for their education, for jobs for mental health workers, for prison safety reform and for citizens living in poverty. She was a champion of the people during her time in public service and a trailblazer for many who have followed her. Check? Check!
Roll call! Sha-boo-ya, sha-sha-sha-boo-ya, roll call!
Chances are Maude Proudfoot has helped you get where you are going if you drive on St. Thomas. In honor of her years of service to the community, a street in Charlotte Amalie was named for her. She began working with the Red Cross and helped found the Department of Social Welfare and she was on the board of various social welfare organizations like the United Way and the Women’s League. She dedicated her life to serving those in need. According to her family, she considered it her duty to spend time with the elderly, the homebound, the impoverished and the emotionally troubled. In her life we see a prime example of the generous and interdependent nature of the Virgin Islands community. Check? Check.
Roll call! Sha-boo-ya, sha-sha-sha-boo-ya, roll call!
These women made history. Not by doing some fantastical, superhuman feat. No, they did it by seeing a need in the community that was not being served and stepping up to take it on. They put in the day-to-day grind to see that the least of us were not forgotten. They used their talents to preserve Virgin Islands culture and traditions. In their day, however, they weren’t thinking about legacy or history. They were just doing the work that needed to be done. We can look back in our history to see more examples of that from the past but we can also look around and see examples of that right now.
There are culture bearers and activists. There are educators and athletes. There are those who are chronicling our growth and documenting our progress. There are those who are protecting the environment and those who are working to create laws and policies that protect our way of life. They range in age and background. Some have been at it for years and some are new to the scene. They are amazing women doing amazing things, which is good because when it comes to rebuilding and revitalizing our islands and our destiny there is no woman’s work or man’s work. There is just work to be done by whomever is willing and able with whatever energy and style they bring to the table. Check? Check.
— Mariel Blake writes a weekly column for The Daily News.
