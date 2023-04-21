Dear Editor,
The 35th Legislature voted favorably, a week ago today, on a zoning variance to designate Plot No: 50-1 and 50-4 at Estate Orange Grove (East) to allow for the manufacture of concrete products that was proposed by Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr.
Upon hearing this, a colleague said, “this is craziness.” The proposed rezoning or variance is adjacent to Golden Rock Shopping Center, a school, “residential communities, hospital, and other small businesses.
The proposed “manufacture of concrete products” belongs in an industrial zone area and not in a residential and commercial business zone. The environmental impact of manufacturing concrete products and its applications is complex. It is driven in part by direct impacts of construction and infrastructure as well as its emission of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere. Ultimately, the use of concrete blocks does not cause great harm to the environment, but the process of manufacturing concrete does.
The cement industry is one of the largest producing sources of carbon dioxide, which is about 5% worldwide. Of that 5%, about 50% comes from the chemical process of producing concrete, and 40% comes from burning fuel during the process of producing concrete. Furthermore, this industry is known to create hard concrete surfaces, which contributes to surface runoff that causes soil erosion, water pollution, and flooding. The proposed concrete product site at Estate Orange Grove (East) is on top of a hill next to a planned residential sub-division, a major roadway, shopping and residential areas, connecting to what is known as North Shore Road.
Can you imagine the dust particles released into the air, especially for children and adults with respiratory problems? The wind blowing in the area at times, especially from the concrete manufacturing site on a hill, can pose a problem for residents and businesses in the area. Did the senators ever see a concrete manufacturing site? Must I explain what happens? Dust on buildings, businesses, homes, other man-made structures and trees surrounding the concrete plant can become an issue.
The substances in concrete, whether useful or unwanted additives, can cause health concerns due to the toxicity and radioactivity of certain compounds. With the Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan underway and gathering information from the community, I think zoning should be part of the planning process. It is time, I believe, to rethink our zoning process and decide if we want legislators to continue to have the final say regarding how property is used.
Zoning laws in the Virgin Islands already dictate how real property can be used. There are regulations regarding what can and cannot be done in certain geographic areas. Zoning laws can limit commercial or industrial use of land for manufacturing or other types of businesses from building in residential neighborhoods.
For a layperson who may not understand the process, zoning laws dictate acceptable methods of land use for real property. It includes specific regulations for land divided into zones by our government to determine which types of properties can co-exist in different areas depending on factors such as topography and environmental constrictions among others.
Rezoning lands have become politicized over the years in the Virgin Islands. Too often in the Virgin Islands, rezoning lands does not yield to the advice of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) trained land-use experts, but rather they are drawn politically with disregard for the consequences to the community’s well-being and the environment.
Rezoning decisions made by any legislative body in the Virgin Islands can profoundly affect neighbors, landowners, and the entire community — often with a significant impact on property values, the character of neighborhoods, and even the future quality of community life. Whether gas stations are built close to schools, bars and restaurants built within neighborhoods, or adding commercial businesses into residential areas, it all affects the quality of life for residents in those areas of rezone land.
Many of the problems we face regarding zoning in the Virgin Islands are mostly due to political motives that are not necessarily in the best interest for the community. Of course, there are times when rezoning is necessary for the best interest of the community, or it could benefit an individual who wants to use the property for a particular activity that wouldn’t have a major negative impact on the community or the environment.
However, this process should be always guided by the DPNR trained professionals who base their decisions on knowledge on land use planning and on a set of zoning factors relative to the land characteristic features. The community also has a major role to play in how they want their neighborhood to look like. After all, we are the ones living in the area. For legislators, I believe they should listen carefully and take all concerns of the community into consideration. They should base their decision on the best land use planning and science available, not on politics.
Many of the problems we are facing today have to do with flooding, traffic congestion (especially in communities), road construction, and placing buildings and homes in areas not always suitable for development. The public must be involved in shaping their community economically and not sit back and allow elected officials to always look out for their best interests.
Spot zoning should never be an option for development in the Virgin Islands. DPNR also has the responsibility not to approve rezoning anywhere in the Virgin Islands when the property is not suitable for development. It’s sad that only three senators voted to reject the Estate Orange proposal for manufacturing concrete products. It simply doesn’t fit with other activities and usage within the community environment.
— Olasee Davis, of St. Croix, is active in Virgin Islands historical, cultural and environmental preservation.