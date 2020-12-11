On the facing page is an editorial we published on November 16, nearly one month ago. In that editorial, we called upon our Delegate to Congress, Stacey Plaskett, and our Governor, Albert Bryan Jr., to publicly declare their support for “an open and transparent process” and their opposition to another sweetheart deal at Caneel Bay for Connecticut financier and V.I. Economic Development Authority beneficiary Gary Engle.
As we suspected, our Page 3 story yesterday confirmed the Department of the Interior has resumed a 10-year-old negotiation to grant Engle a no-bid, long-term lease at Caneel Bay, which leaves us with just two troubling questions:
1. Why have Plaskett and Bryan remained silent?
2. Is the “fix” already in?