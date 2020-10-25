A snake, of the most venomous kind, slithered it’s way into the Virgin Islands community, unnoticed and ready to strike. Strike at our Virgin Islands children in an attempt to sexually abuse them.
A convicted sex offender from the states, recently pleaded guilty to charges here. This despicable individual came to the Virgin Islands as a Tier 3 sex offender who was required to check in with his home state every 30 days. Instead, the snake made his way right into our community, settled in, and began his quest to attack our children.
Sex offenders don’t give up. They sneak into any area they think they can get away with their vicious acts. They will continue to fine tune their craft, hurting our kids for the rest of their lives. Is there perhaps some computer technology that can be added at our airports, so upon entry we can snare these monsters before they set down roots here? It would be worth the investment.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security caught this particular destroyer of youth, saving countless children from victimization, in a carefully constructed sting operation. However, where there is one snake, there are many. Kudos to these agents for their dedication to this important work — that must give them nightmares.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.