Today, sorority sisters of Sigma Theta Omega and Rho Omicron chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in the St. Thomas-St. John District will celebrate National Wear Red Day.
The official colors of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are salmon pink and apple green. However, on this special day, we will take off our pink and ‘GO RED’ to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease and promote life changes that will increase the quality and longevity of the lives of women around the world. The more a woman knows about heart disease, the better chance she has of beating it.
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year. Women of color have a 50% greater risk of developing cardiovascular diseases than other groups.
Hence, our focus has been to bring awareness and share information on the importance of maintaining a healthy heart as it pertains to cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and high cholesterol.
Sigma Theta Omega and Rho Omicron Chapters are inviting everyone, especially fellow Greek letter organizations to join us by WEARING RED today. Members of the sorority will share informational posts on social media to family, friends, and the entire community.
I encourage everyone, especially the women in our community, to learn the truth about heart disease, because losing one woman to heart disease is one too many. We invite you to visit our social media pages to find more information on keeping your heart healthy.
— Deyzha Todman, St. Thomas, is a local president of Alpha Kappa Alpha.