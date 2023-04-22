Dear Editor,

Religion, like politics, the various economic systems and all other variants of social organization, are human institutions subject to imperfections and the corrupting influences of wealth, power and authority. When they are elements in the establishment of pecking orders in all societies, the choice has almost always been made toward a path of enrichment at the expense of others. The difference that demarks the ‘other’ is often ethnic, but has also been between religious beliefs or along national boundaries. Considering the hierarchal structure within the so-called advanced society, the consequent polarization is between rich and poor. However advanced or primitive the society, their ultimate objective has always been the procurement of those resources necessary to either meet human needs or create goods of established social value, regardless of the environmental costs.