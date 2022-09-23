If you still had doubts about the effects of global warming on Planet Earth, this past weekend across the Eastern Caribbean can be considered firsthand experience for those of us living in the region. Global warming is an absolutely real threat to planet Earth and your life. It’s not a hoax.
Fiona, the small tropical disturbance and Category 1 hurricane, inflicted tremendous damage on Guadeloupe and Puerto Rico and to a lesser extent, St. Croix. The massive amount of rain in the system was a direct function of planetary warming. And there will continue to be worsening storms which are erratic and unpredictable induced by this.
Ask yourselves: When will we become part of the solution, rather than part of the problem?
Here in the VI, there are a few things you can do:
Plant trees. Doing this helps capture and to reduce the carbon that is already within the earth’s atmosphere.
Stop burning fossil fuels. Purchase and install solar and wind energy systems and reduce your dependence on WAPA’s fossil fuel burning operations. You’ll be surprised at the financial feasibility of purchasing renewable energy systems.
Paint your roof white. Yes, not a red roof or dark color roof. White roofs reflect the sun rays, helping reduce the global temperature and reduce the temperature of your house.
Purchase an electric vehicle and charge it with a solar system … not WAPA. Tax incentives, financing, and competition have made the electric car industry ever more feasible, especially in the VI where you can’t drive 200 miles in a day. (You don’t have to buy a Tesla; there are much more affordable vehicles).
Change your diet. Eat less meat and more vegetarian foods. Eat more locally produced foods. Plant a home garden.
We all have a part in addressing this crisis. What did you do to save the planet today?
— Michael Bornn, St. Thomas