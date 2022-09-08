Dear Editor,
If proper time, money and attention was given to public education facilities and students, then life in the U.S. Virgin Islands would be so much better.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dear Editor,
If proper time, money and attention was given to public education facilities and students, then life in the U.S. Virgin Islands would be so much better.
If there is an educated population, then many of the issues will go away.
Corruption, crime, underemployment, trash, mismanagement of funds, false statements and violence are not the hallmarks of an educated society. We have too much of all that.
How many administrations have come into power, campaigning and complaining about the predecessor, only to REPEAT the same behavior?
Educated people result from an operational education system. That system includes everyone in the Education Department from the maintenance people to the commissioner. And, one is not more important than the other.
The physical condition of the schools in the territory is an embarrassment. And yet, every July just before school opens, there is wide-eyed shock that schools are not ready. There is an easy solution to that problem – do your job!
Why do a governor and a commissioner allow the physical structures to fall into disrepair, and hope to be bailed out by a federal grant after a hurricane?
Why is there no development of trade schools to provide non-college bound people with job skills that the community needs – trades like auto mechanic, plumber, electrician, builder, etc.? We have enough hair and nail technicians, how about someone who could fix my brakes?
Many people complain that “down island” workers are taking away jobs, but what they are doing is filling a trade skill gap because there is no “local” guy who is skilled.
Choose wisely this election year, vote for a candidate who is concerned about YOUR quality of life.
— Sue Lisky, St. Thomas