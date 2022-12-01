Dear Editor,
Super halos and many expressions of thanks to everyone who in someway helped to make the Penn-Scipio Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon on Thursday, a wonderfully blessed and fruitful affair.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dear Editor,
Super halos and many expressions of thanks to everyone who in someway helped to make the Penn-Scipio Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon on Thursday, a wonderfully blessed and fruitful affair.
The sponsors/contributors/donors were Barbel Enterprises, LLC, Royal System, LLC, FC Holdings I, LLC, CCI Virgin Islands, Able Investments, Bob Lynch Trucking & Shipping, Caribbean Food Services, The Fruit Bowl, Weekes & Weekes Bakery, Junior Bakery, Justin Harrigan, Sr., Carmen Lindesay, Una Turnbull, Myron Hendrickson, Doris Penn, Taetia Phillips-Dosett, Cynthia Thomas, Bridget Hodge, Natasha Wright, Janice Matthias, Millicent Gaglianni, Alrid Lockhart, Schneider Regional Medical Center, Victor’s New Hideout restaurant and Katrina Culpepper.
Family volunteers were Dianne Morales, Knielle Phillips-Thomas, Kellen Phillips, Franique Ryan, Alliyah Dessout, K’Nesha Thomas, NeKeya Fraser, Barry Leerdam, Ronald Blyden and volunteer helpers were Dr. George Flowers, Cecil Forbes, Patrick Simeon Sprauve, Glen Dickinson, Theophanis Alejandro, Monica Oizumi, Estelle Andrews, Dawn Smalls.
The crew set-up/breakdown were Lyle Battiste and Sylvester Warner.
Thanks to Lew Henley’s Sewage Disposal, LLC for providing a mobile wash station and a portable toilet to benefit all participants at the event.
Thank you to the V.I. Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation for allowing us to utilize the Emancipation Garden site.
Again, thanks to all. Happy holidays, stay safe and be blessed.
— Francine A. Penn-Scipio, St. Thomas