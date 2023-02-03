Dear Editor,

Traditionally, the month of February rightfully celebrates the history of Blacks in America and their contributions to society. February is also known for many other significant reasons such as being the month to celebrate love. While Valentine’s Day is a highly visible and celebrated day which uses the symbol of a heart, the concept of taking care of your heart is literally still not a priority for many. That is why it makes so much sense to promote the awareness of cardiovascular disease during this month.