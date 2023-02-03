Traditionally, the month of February rightfully celebrates the history of Blacks in America and their contributions to society. February is also known for many other significant reasons such as being the month to celebrate love. While Valentine’s Day is a highly visible and celebrated day which uses the symbol of a heart, the concept of taking care of your heart is literally still not a priority for many. That is why it makes so much sense to promote the awareness of cardiovascular disease during this month.
As a senator in the 29th Legislature of the Virgin Islands, I led the effort to enact a local law for this reason. Bill No. 29-0284, which became Act. No. 1775 in 2012, is a resolution that proclaims February 3rd of each year as “National Wear Red Day for Women” in the United States Virgin Islands. The resolution calls for people to wear red attire to call attention and promote awareness of cardiovascular disease in women. The proclamation states that more women die of cardiovascular disease than of the next five leading causes of death combined, including all cancers, and that only 13% of women consider cardiovascular disease their greatest health risk. The resolution encourages women to get regular heart checkups and to talk to their healthcare provider.
It was not easy to shepherd through the legislation at the time even though the premise was to ensure that more women were paying attention to their heart health. Some of my colleagues did not think it was as important to promote. Many on social media and traditional radio talk shows bemoaned the fact that I would spend time on legislating such a cause. I passionately reminded all within the sound of my voice that they needed to think beyond politics and think about their mothers, daughters, aunts, wives – the women in their lives. I asked them to give their female relatives a fighting chance by promoting the awareness of heart disease and how it could impact them and their families.
Women going about their lives, and protecting and sustaining their households by becoming better informed about their healthcare, were the main reasons I chose to ignore the pushback by the naysayers and to press on to ensure this legislation was codified.
I appreciate the support of my colleagues who ultimately unanimously supported the legislation — especially my colleagues, former Sens. Shawn-Michael Malone and Patrick Simeon Sprauve who co-sponsored the legislation.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies every 34 seconds in the United States of cardiovascular disease. This disease cost the U.S. about $229 billion each year from 2017 to 2018.
Heart disease continues to be the number one cause of death. That was the impetus for creating the local legislation. It was to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease to help save lives and knowing that saving lives would lead to more stable families and a more stable economy.
The importance of women ensuring their heart health means less women will fall victim to this disease. But those benefits not only mean preserving their lives longer, but it also leads to the sustainability of their households. It is no secret that more than 50% of the households in the U.S. Virgin Islands are led by women. If the breadwinner of the home is incapacitated or, worse, dies because of a preventable disease, this can cripple the home’s finances and go beyond the home where many women fill very important roles in their businesses. That means that the economy is also negatively impacted.
Therefore, I took a strong stance as I worked to establish this legislation with a concept that was not necessarily original. In fact, there were many efforts afoot in the U.S. with the goal promoting awareness. We did this locally through activities including fashion contests, nutrition workshops, receptions and formal health discussions.
Today, I am pleased to see the many businesses and government agencies are encouraging their employees to wear red on Wear Red Day and incentivizing them with fun activities and gifts. The American Heart Association initiatives should continue to be followed in the territory. Residents are encouraged to wear red today. And, when asked why you are wearing red, simply remind the person asking the question to check on their cardiovascular health. Ladies, love yourselves. Take care of your heart health for your benefit and the benefit of your families and your community.