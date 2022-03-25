While most of us agree children are resilient, expecting them to excel in environments that are disgusting and below par, really takes the cake.
No one would argue that if expected to study and learn in a school that does not even have running water, we would do poorly. What is going on here?
The staff at Claude O. Markoe Elementary School in St. Croix were right in calling to the public’s attention, the deplorable facility they and their students are expected to work in. And the fact that these students and staff were just brought back after a two-year stay at home due to coronavirus makes it doubly unacceptable. Can officials honestly tell us there was nothing that could’ve been done faster during that hiatus?
If the infrastructure is so bad, what the heck are these children doing back in that facility?
It’s more than disgraceful that a child is thrown out in the yard that doesn’t even have a few benches in it to sit on and eat their lunch. And that inconvenience appears to be the least of it. It’s demoralizing, and it says we don’t care.
There has to be other alternatives as it’s been five years since the hurricanes, and perhaps it’s time to consider consolidating schools that are in better shape for the students. With all the federal aid that was given to the community after the hurricanes some basic repairs should’ve been done. Where is this money being spent? And with our Education budget being one of the most top-heavy in the United States per student, what we are showing for it is shocking. At the rate these repairs are going these children will graduate before they see any improvements and the damage will have been permanently done. Perhaps those in charge of the schools need to spend a whole week inside that school trying to do their work under those conditions. Then, we might see these repairs speed up or another solution be proposed. Either way, it’s time for our top dog official to grab this mess and show us results quickly.
If the children are our future, right now we don’t have one.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi