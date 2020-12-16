Dear Editor,
I asked her why she does her job. She paused for a moment and then replied that she loves taking care of people, showing empathy and compassion. I told her it shows.
OK, I’m referring to my emergency room experience last week on a rainy Sunday night. I tripped over a dog’s cage and tore open my ankle. My family did first aid and drove me to the ER.
The guard at the gate was pleasant and helpful. The intake assistant, Royan Burton, was totally efficient and warm — a true professional. She directed me to the indoor waiting area to await the nurse.
Maggi Ferreras, RN, then took me in her charge, she of empathy and compassion. What a wonderful caretaker and human being. I probably said thank you to her about 10 times during my 90 minutes in the ER.
Our hospital, and we by extension, are fortunate to have someone like her. Then came the doctor who stapled up my ankle, Wayne Marchan, MD. Sir, you’re a true blessing to humanity. You’re gifted, gentle and kind. It was a pleasure meeting you. Thanks for the laughter. Thanks for your professionalism. And, thanks for a job well done.
Lastly, a big shout out to Nurse Rebecca Samet, a fellow long-distance runner, who dropped by just to chat about running. Hope to see you on the trail soon.
As a retired health care provider, I have an appreciation for what truly dedicated healthcare workers go through. These trying times only serve to complicate matters. It’s with deep gratitude that I share my wonderful experience at Juan F. Luis Hospital’s emergency room. I will never forget the love and care I received on a rainy Sunday night. Thanks again.
— Dr. Marlon Williams, St. Croix