Thank you, all first responders, servicemen and service women who sacrifice self for the people.
Thank you, teachers and paraprofessionals, especially in these times of virtual learning.
Where would the children be without you?
Thank you, choir director and choir members who struggle to go up the stairs, to comfort the souls of the people with your voices.
Thank you, business owners, who give jobs to men and women released from prison.
Everyone deserves a second chance.
Thank you, men and women who give from your own pocket with love, to feed the hungry in the Emancipation Garden, and around the Islands.
Thank you, to all who give of yourself to help the under-privileged in our community.
— Keith Benjamin, St. Thomas