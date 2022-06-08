Even though I did not make it to the competition Finals, I know that I and all the other spellers were champions just by making it this far. I believe that there is no losing, but only learning. And, I learned so much during my time there, like gaining new vocabulary that I will be able to utilize in my everyday speech and writing.
Again, just being able to be
there, at the National Spelling Bee, was a huge experience for me. I, however, didn’t get there with just my hard work alone, but also with the help of everyone who supported me during the whole
process. I am humbled and thankful to those who helped and encouraged me to get this far.
First and foremost, I want to thank each and every one of the individuals who supported and encouraged me the whole way through: my teachers, close friends, and family. I would also like to thank Mrs. Julie Deterville, coordinator of the Territorial Spelling Bee, the Department of Education, and my coach, Mr. Stephen Marcel, assistant principal of Church of God Academy. I also want to thank the students and staff at Free Will Baptist School, the organizers of our School Bee as well as the District Bee hosted by the Education Department. Thank you to Dr. Carla Bastian, the department’s St. Croix deputy superintendent of schools and Free Will Baptist Principal Hannah Postlewaite, for attending the National Spelling Bee. I also want to thank my mom, Sauda Ali-Coureur, who was my early coach and served as my chaperone on the trip.
Finally, I would like to extend a special thanks to The Daily News for sponsoring me every step of the way and making this once-in-a-lifetime experience possible. You all have my deepest gratitude, and I genuinely appreciate everything you have done to help me on this journey of mine.
Shadya Coureur, 13, of St. Croix is the 2022 Territorial Spelling Bee Champion. She represented the Virgin Islands at the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition held May 29-June 2 outside Washington, D.C.