V.I. Economic Development Authority board members and employees, and officials from the Office of the Governor and Tourism Department traveled to the Toronto International Film Festival to promote tax incentives for film productions in the territory, according to information posted to the USVI Economic Development Authority Facebook page on Sept. 5. Participating in the trip, where potential investors were entertained, were EDA board member and V.I. Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson, from left, first lady and EDA Business Ambassador Yolanda Bryan, EDA Assistant Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer Wayne Biggs Jr., fourth from left, Economic Development Commission Managing Director Margarita Benjamin, attorney David Bourne, EDA Board Chairman and Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. Kevin Rodriquez and V.I. Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte.
