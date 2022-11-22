In 2016, Elizabeth ll quoted Mother Theresa in her annual Christmas speech. Something Mother Theresa had said made a profound impression on the Queen of the United Kingdom. And with Tuesday, November 22nd, being our community Day of Giving, the words of Mother Theresa bear repeating.
“Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”
This is the spirit of the Virgin Islands Day of Giving. A special day when the community goes out of its way to give what they can, where most is needed. It’s a reminder that small bits of help, no matter the amount, assist the greater community in ways that count.
Our nonprofits are what propel our Virgin Islands into the human areas of life, that is the most important. With every dollar donated to agencies that work with children, animals, the elderly, the hungry, the environment and mentally ill, we stand together to make life better. With small amounts these agencies do achieve great things.
It’s hard in today’s life to aim to achieve everything. No community gets it perfectly right. So many areas need fixing, so many causes to help, where do you start?
The way we start is making sure that small counts.
And, the small population of the Virgin Islands does get it right. Our nonprofits, the backbone of our moral compass, steer us towards goals of success. The VI people rise up to that challenge year in and out. If there is a need that is known, the people respond.
For such a tiny community, the pooling of our abilities is never disappointing. The fact that our nonprofits have withstood the test of time sets a standard of generosity. It’s something all people trying to help should be proud of. Everyone, doing what they can in any way. The Day of Giving is here.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer.