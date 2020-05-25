Figuring out a plan to shore up the Government Employees’ Retirement System (GERS) is going to take bold action by brave politicians. To date, few have stood ground acknowledging the nasty truth. And that truth is, there isn’t enough money to go around.
The warnings have been issued by GERS management for years. No matter what the optimistic view, legalizing marijuana won’t do the trick, and other big income sources have been pledged for other community debts. A possible marijuana fund may add a slim amount of revenue to the fund, but not enough for the status quo. Also, the recent court judgement of $63 million dollars the government must pay into GERS can’t stand the mathematical test of time. With a government budget out of whack in normal times, now the hole is deeper for all, and the GERS investment portfolio has also lost capital due to the pandemic. What is being paid in is way less than what is being paid out.