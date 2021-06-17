Editor’s note: This editorial first appeared in the March 21, 1932, edition of The Daily News, and is among a compilation of editorials in “Thoughts Along the Way,” by the late co-founder of The Daily News, Ariel Melchior Sr. From time to time, we will republish some of Melchior’s editorials, written between 1932 and 1978 — which could have been written today, since much hasn’t changed.
The Government of the Virgin Islands is in a peculiar position at this time. It is faced with a deficit that cannot be met by any funds in sight. Its revenues have fallen off and the year is so far advanced that certain emergency measures would create a panic and would raise little money.
While this was foreseen many months ago, nothing was done by the people who should have acted to prevent it. As things are now, there is money for next year. And let us hope, sense enough to handle it. But the months ahead are problematic unless — unless what? Unless Governor Pearson maneuvers to draw on the future. He can do it. The question is will he? Our legislators, with few exceptions, are bombastic failures occupying their time with pursuing futile power and talking dangerous nonsense.
We are to blame for putting them above us. What business has an ignorant echo in the Senate? What is the use of a person on the Council who cannot distinguish between singular and plural verbs? How can we be represented by people who dream of millions and cannot even count to one hundred?
Even if there are hardheaded businessmen who are trying to put the island on its feet, their efforts avail little when they cannot trust their companions who bargain with excutives and sell their birthright for a mess, not of pottage, but a dirty mess. We have to look to Governor Pearson and all that he represents for the solution that we should be able to furnish. The Colonial Council must immediately pass a local income tax law with local and not federal exemption brackets. It must not commit itself in the future to schemes of doubtful value such as giving money for Scout uniforms and equipment when only adolescents would be amused. It must make certain that all the money spent furnishes the greatest employment possible, with reasonable salaries for all and no unfair political patronage. It should not be obstreperous through ignorance, but it must be stubborn to death for the rights of the people.
There is one way to hold the men to their jobs and that is to turn unmerciful publicity on them when they try to go crookedly. Unfortunately, we have to suppress much that we may know since it is not polite to air our dirty linen in public, but any funny business will bring its own punishment. The Daily News stands for “more and better business for the Virgin Islands” and will fight for its ideal.