Just five months ago, in April 2022, the V.I. Legislature passed, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed into law, a complex piece of financial legislation known as the GERS rescue bill. This legislation was designed to provide long-term financial relief to the Government Employees Retirement System by allocating the rum tax rebates received every year from the U.S. Treasury to the retirement system. Governor Bryan proudly proclaimed that the legislation would solve the GERS financial problems “forever.”
However, in the short time since the legislation was enacted, cracks are already appearing in the façade of the plan. In August, Mr. Austin Nibbs, GERS administrator, testified before the Senate Finance Committee that the amount of money actually realized in the bond refinancing was less than expected. As a result, GERS is projected to run out of cash in about 10 years. His solution was to ask the V.I. Legislature for an additional $28 million per year to stave off financial collapse.
In early September, another crack appeared in the GERS rescue plan: a significant and unexpected shortfall in the rum tax rebate paid by the U.S. Treasury to the Virgin Islands for fiscal year 2023. The deposit from the U.S. Treasury was $59 million less than what had been expected, and this means that the payment due to GERS on September 30 will not be covered by the rum revenues. The V.I. government’s share of the $226 million received will be around $40 million to $50 million short of what had been promised to GERS.
The explanation of why and how this happened involves many moving parts, but fundamentally it is because the rebate paid to the Virgin Islands per gallon of rum is set in U.S. federal law, and the rate we were expecting to be paid expired at the end of last year, resulting in a 21% lower payment. The rum rebate has been extended many times in the past, but this time the extension legislation was attached to Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill, which failed in the U.S. Senate, bringing down the USVI tax rebate with it.
The failure to extend the rum rebate in a timely manner raises many questions. Why was the GERS rescue plan based on an assumed rate which couldn’t be guaranteed? In fact, at the time the plan was signed into law by Governor Bryan, the higher rate in the plan had already expired.
Why didn’t the V.I. Delegate to Congress, in conjunction with the Office of the Governor, succeed in getting the rate extended before the last minute? Could this have been addressed in 2020 or 2021? And with Congress in recess during August, with the House in recess during October, and mid-term elections in November, what assurances do we have that this will be “fixed” before the end of the year?
And perhaps most importantly, if the corporation that was set up to receive the rum revenues and pay them to GERS does not have the funds on hand to make the required payment at the end of this month, what are the consequences? According to the rescue bill, any shortfall becomes a new debt obligation of the Government of the Virgin Islands.
We now know how the Bryan administration intends to address the GERS shortfall. According to a published report in the Daily News, the Virgin Islands Public Finance Authority (PFA) will make up the $40 million to $50 million dollar shortage from PFA funds. But keep in mind that PFA funds are funds of the Government of the Virgin Islands – this is our money, which was not intended to be spent on GERS.
In early September, when Sen. Kurt Vialet, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said that he was alarmed at this development he was speaking from a posture of financial prudence. Senator Vialet was one of several individuals who were instrumental in passing the GERS rescue. For the plan to find itself on such shaky ground just months after passage is very alarming.
The people of the Virgin Islands are fortunate to have such a capable, articulate and energetic Delegate to Congress in Stacey Plaskett. I am confident that she will do all she can to ensure that the higher rebate is fixed, retroactively, and hopefully permanently. But unfortunately this will come too late to avoid the financing gap at the end of this month.
Living from paycheck to paycheck leaves no room for error or unexpected circumstances. When it comes to running the affairs of government, we need to improve our long-term financial planning to avoid this type of situation.
— David Silverman, St. John