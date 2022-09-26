Dear Editor,

Just five months ago, in April 2022, the V.I. Legislature passed, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed into law, a complex piece of financial legislation known as the GERS rescue bill. This legislation was designed to provide long-term financial relief to the Government Employees Retirement System by allocating the rum tax rebates received every year from the U.S. Treasury to the retirement system. Governor Bryan proudly proclaimed that the legislation would solve the GERS financial problems “forever.”