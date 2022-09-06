The last few weeks have been some of the darkest in recent memory.
The last few weeks have been some of the darkest in recent memory.
Barely a month after St. Croix clocked a triple homicide, the island was rocked with a double homicide. Four days later, another double homicide was reported.
Since July 26, nine people have been killed.
To date, all remain unsolved.
While the Bryan-Roach administration has been holding weekly updates for the last two years about COVID, and of late, monkeypox, the crime pandemic has been largely ignored.
Why? We can only harbor a guess.
Perhaps it’s because some view the killings merely as thugs canceling out each other. Perhaps, it’s because there are no stimulus funds for crime victims. Whatever the reason, it’s clear that the crime pandemic has not been a priority.
In 2020, there were 46 gun-related killings territorywide, with 25 of those on St. Croix. Further, of the 43 gun-related homicides territorywide in 2021, 28 were recorded on St. Croix.
Regrettably, many of the homicides have been retaliatory in nature or revenge killings. Some of the victims were recently out of jail on other charges when they met their demise.
This says a lot about a lack of trust by the citizens on matters of policing and the justice system. This, even with new sheriffs in town.
Both Police Commissioner Ray Martinez and Assistant Commissioner Mario Brooks have talked tough on crime. Unfortunately, few of the cases have resulted in arrests.
The spike in crime, even more than COVID, affects the safety and quality of our lives and the economy on an ongoing basis. We have witnessed instances where there is a full schedule for cruise ship arrivals on St. Croix, only to be reduced by upticks in crime.
Tuesday marked 50 years since the notorious “Fountain Valley Massacre.” On Sept. 6, 1972, eight people, including four tourists, were slain while playing golf. It has been, and continues to be, the death knell of tourism on the island.
Similarly, on St. Thomas, the U.S. Navy canceled all port calls, citing an escalation in crime. An April 1994 New York Times article headlined “Slaying in St. Thomas Stains Image of an American Paradise” noted that Navy officials reached the decision due to what it described as “a disproportionate number of violent crimes against U.S. sailors in St. Thomas compared with other ports routinely visited by Atlantic fleet ships.”
To date, territorywide, there are 28 homicides, and regrettably, the numbers may continue to climb. Since 2020, there have been 117 gun-related killings, nearly as many as the 122 deaths from COVID.
Equally regrettable, is that even with soaring gun violence there has been no substantive changes to V.I. Police’s approach to curbing violence.
Martinez has pledged to engage with the community and assign officers to build relationships with residents in troubled neighborhoods, but there’s been no follow through.
We fully understand police can’t be everywhere at once, but if we continue to ignore the crime pandemic, we are likely to return to a time when potential visitors were discouraged from vacationing here.