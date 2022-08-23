Dear Editor,

Frank Grosswaith was born in 1872 in Frederiksted. He immigrated to the United States in his teens. He attended the Rand School of Social Science. In 1925, he founded an organization called the “Trade Union Committee for Organizing Negro Workers.” He later accepted a position as an organizer for the “Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters” in association with A. Phillip Randolph, the great civil rights leader.