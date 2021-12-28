Dear Editor,
“Did you hear that Tom Brady after many years couldn’t score?” a friend asked me Sunday night. I wondered what people thought about that.
I live in a world where distraction has become an addiction, a fear I might miss something or I might be disconnected.
I saw a woman the other day walking with one arm lifted like she was carrying a phone. She wasn’t.
Have I been so conditioned that I might have to depend on the contents of a cellphone to make me feel alive and connected?
Am I afraid I may have to spend some time alone?
Someday, I’ll carry a watch and turn off my cellphone for 24 hours to try to connect with myself, maybe.
— Gerry Londergan, St. John