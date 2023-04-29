Dear Editor,

Some folks think that the high social value that contemporary Caribbean people give to Carnival is some holdover from European colonization, but it is not that simple. Yes, Western Europeans have Carnival traditions that go back to ancient Greco-Al Roman origins. During the 19th century, the French colonial elite in Trinidad promoted a creolized version that Africans there repurposed to suit African Trinidadian culture. Further away in Brazil, Carnival emerged in the African belt, Bahia. But we can research deeper and observe the first Carnivals emerged in ancient Egypt. These early Carnivals had both a spiritual and social importance.