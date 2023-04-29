Some folks think that the high social value that contemporary Caribbean people give to Carnival is some holdover from European colonization, but it is not that simple. Yes, Western Europeans have Carnival traditions that go back to ancient Greco-Al Roman origins. During the 19th century, the French colonial elite in Trinidad promoted a creolized version that Africans there repurposed to suit African Trinidadian culture. Further away in Brazil, Carnival emerged in the African belt, Bahia. But we can research deeper and observe the first Carnivals emerged in ancient Egypt. These early Carnivals had both a spiritual and social importance.
Even more, when the West European colonizers came to the Caribbean, the Indigenous People had their own festive traditions. Some festivals were tied to cassava, a staple in Carib diets. However, our African ancestors brought various precolonial cultural traditions to the region. One was the Yam Festival. Our modern Carnival in the Caribbean has an element of the Yam Festival. There are festive songs, dances, and music. As traditions tend to evolve and reflect lived reality, our Caribbean Carnivals reflect our contemporary reality.
A sometimes problematic issue is our sensuous dances and risqué lyrics. Our faith leaders recoil at the sexual aspects of our festive music, but in truth, these songs and dances are modern incarnations of ritual fertility songs and dances. It is clear that “wuk up” and all other sensual dance moves openly express human desire for procreation and enjoyment of life. It is straight forward, and our modern festive dances make no claim to spirituality of any type. Psychologists would say our J’ouvert and other mass dances only reflect the reality of human sexuality.
The heavy drinking in Carnival unfortunately goes overboard. In precolonial Africa, drinking of alcoholic beverages occurred but drunkenness was frowned on. In fact, colonialism taught us how to drink hard liquor, so we do it today. Precolonial Carib society had ritual inebriation but our current traditions on this do not come from Caribs.
Rum emerged from the sugarcane plantation culture. Fortunately, our parades are not simply decorative troupes and floats, but creative artistry, coordinated dancing, and extolling life. Our Pupa Kelly Village and Coney Island are meant for gathering or socializing, and enjoying rides, respectively. Personally, the Food Fair is the highlight! On that day, it is time to nyam!
Our ancestral scholar Adolph “Ding” Sixto would be pleased to see how his advocacy for the creation of Carnival in the latter phase of the Danish Colonial era has grown into an integral part of modern Virgin Islands culture. His inspiration came from firsthand visits to Brazil and his profound desire to elevate our culture on our terms. His impact reignited the inherent cultural tendency of Virgin Islanders to love life, family, fete, and fun. Africa continues in us.
— Malik Sekou, PhD, St. Thomas, is a political science professor at the University of the Virgin Islands.