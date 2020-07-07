Years ago, after purchasing a major brand refrigerator in the Virgin Islands, I found myself in a situation well known to others. When the appliance needed warranty repair, a serviceman had to be flown over from Puerto Rico. No authorized serviceman was commissioned on the V.I.
Not a welcome bit of news when you found out he flew over once a week. Add to this aggravation: if a part was needed, you had to wait for his next visit. Being inconvenienced over a kitchen appliance is something we may not like, but it’s the price of island life. Annoying, but livable.