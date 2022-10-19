Privatizing any government and quasi-government agency in the Virgin Islands is a big, bad word.
Whenever this word is uttered it’s considered insulting. It’s viewed as a slap in the face that “we can’t do it ourselves”.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
With Day 2 of ongoing power failures raising the collective blood pressure of Virgin Islands citizens, it’s time to rethink where we stand on privatizing WAPA and other agencies that we can’t —for multitudes of reasons — get the job done that is needed.
Notwithstanding the good intentions of many, there are just certain things we as a community just can’t get right. Basic, reliable, electricity at an affordable rate is one of them. And, after decades and decades of trying, it’s certainly time to look elsewhere.
When our power is compromised, our way of life suffers economically and personally. Businesses are compromised. People lose their food supply. Tourism is impacted. In general, life is just plain limited and miserable.
Privatizing any area of V.I. life is something to consider. New investors bring funds to correct long ignored repairs and new technology that we are unable to afford or implement. Our broken jails, and health care facilities are other areas that could benefit from privatization.
Sometimes, it’s best to admit we aren’t providing the services that are expected, and do what’s right for all. Misplaced pride shouldn’t hold us back. We can’t change what we as a community don’t acknowledge.
We just can’t be good at everything.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and comunity volunteer.