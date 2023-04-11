I consider myself a senior consultant and advocate on behalf of senior Virgin Islanders.
On behalf of my fellow seniors — I am a happy 81 — please say your name when you greet them.
For all you non-seniors out there we need your help, when any of you approach a senior — especially when you are related — please give your name.
We all, and you will to, start having short-term memory loss as early as 60. Do not keep forcing us to embarrass ourselves by not immediately remembering your name.
— Archie Ogden, St. Thomas