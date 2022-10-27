I listened to the remarks delivered by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. in Road Town, Tortola, on the occasion of British Virgin Islands and U.S. Virgin Islands Friendship Day and am sharing this essential tidbit about the connected history of both islands.
Gov. Bryan could have said the following:
The coal carrier strike of Sept. 10-12, 1892, was the first labor strike in St. Thomas. It was led by two women: Clothilde Simonet of St. Thomas and Dorothea Scatliff of Tortola. Both women were interrogated by the Danish Police and subsequently jailed together at the Fort [Christian] for 10 days for their conspicuous rebellious behavior on Sept. 12.
After their release, Dorothea Scatliff left no trace on St. Thomas and it must be believed that the Danish Police sent her back to Tortola with a warning never to come back to St. Thomas or else. For that reason and also because Tortolians were looked down upon as poor distant relatives until the advent of the charter-boat and off-shore banking industries, historians have ignored Dorothea Scatliff and given all the credit for leading the strike to only one woman — the St. Thomian Clothilde Simonet, better known as Queen Coziah.
Today, it is fashionable for St. Thomians, especially politicians, to claim BVI ancestry. Therefore, wouldn’t it have been timely to recognize Dorothea Scatliff for her leading role in a St. Thomas historical event on BVI-USVI Friendship Day?
— Aimery Caron, St. Thomas