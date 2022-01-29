The loss of life at any age is cause for sadness and grief. But the senseless killing of Stacie Schjang, a 46-year old Crucian, is a tragedy beyond comprehension for most of us.
“An innocent young lady lost her life when a stray bullet entered her bedroom and took her life. One bullet,” is how Police Commissioner Ray Martinez described her death during a Thursday news conference.
It could have been any one of us.
For far too long, our community has tolerated, and perhaps even accepted, a needlessly high crime rate that has turned America’s Paradise into much less than it can and should be. And the criminals are not the only ones to blame. We all share some measure of responsibility.
Too many in our community refuse to “say something” when they “see something,” reluctant to implicate a friend, colleague or family member in criminal activity.
Our police officers play a crucial role in both fighting crime and preventing it. Police Commissioner Martinez’s comments accepting responsibility and pledging increased efforts are both refreshing and heartening. “I’ve not been able to safeguard this community to the level that is owed to you. So I accept responsibility for what we haven’t done, and pledge to my community that the VIPD, our chiefs, our executives, our detectives, are going to hit the street, we’re going to turn these streets up.” Martinez further stated that “we are going to start kicking in more doors. We are going to start stopping more vehicles with tint.” “You’re either getting ticketed or your car will be towed,” St. Croix Chief Sean Santos added.
Our elected leaders appear unable or unwilling to address in a meaningful and effective manner the root causes leading to criminal behavior. Reducing crime is about so much more than simply incarcerating criminals. Providing education, training, housing and employment opportunities can make all the difference in addressing the root causes that lead our young people to either becoming productive members of our community or to a life of crime.
And finally, to Stacie Schjang and her family we extend our heartfelt condolences. We hope that a legacy of her senseless killing will be a recognition by our community — and those elected to lead us — that the status quo is simply no longer acceptable. The time for more words is past. The time for action is now.