Dear Editor,
It was a Fourth of July parade day, when I got an early morning call from the late Leroy Marchena at the Democratic Party headquarters on St. Thomas alerting me to the news that Charles W. Turnbull had decided to run for governor. A surprise to me, and I am sure a whole lot of other people as well. The party had a hard time trying to find a candidate capable of mounting a strong campaign to unseat the current governor, Roy L Schneider.
It was getting on in the election season and Democrats were worried who would accept the formidable challenge, while Gov. Schneider seemed a sure thing for reelection.
Well, that morning decided it all, Charles Turnbull was running. I was told he would be on the 11 a.m. ferry with a few supporters, and I was asked to meet him and show him around the parade route.
Tired from last night’s Village partying, I was reluctant, but said “Yes.”
When the ferry boat arrived, in and amongst a throng of passengers stood the tall dark smiling face of my charge, Dr. Turnbull [doctorate of philosophy]. I say “Doctor,” because that is how I knew him, as an educator, historian, former commissioner of Education, Constitutional Committee member — anything but a politician. I only knew him by reputation, and his was, in my opinion, one of loyalty and honesty.
The crowds were beginning to fill our small streets, the senior citizens’ and governor’s viewing platforms were full, music blasted, and the smell of fried chicken filled the air. When the crowd parted, Turnbull strutted up to me, stretched his large hand out, smiled, and said: “What do we do now?” That was the beginning of our long relationship that spanned over eight years in his administration and carried on until his death.
Soon after that handshake on St. John that day, one of Turnbull’s supporters and lifelong friend of my family, former Education Commissioner Carol Henneman, grabbed Dr. Turnbull’s arm and proclaimed loudly that the “first thing needed was a wardrobe change” as the candidate was dressed in an army camouflage shirt and hat — better suited for Veterans Day parade.
Under Carol’s guidance, he soon reappeared in a colorful tropical parade-day shirt and straw hat. We couldn’t do much about his size 14 dark, shoe boots, but who would be looking at his feet in this crowd.
Not having a plan, we just started walking along the parade route, telling each person or grouping that this tall, distinguished man was going to be the next governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
If you have ever been to a St. John Fourth of July parade, you know the crowds — [people] just stared back and with their eyes said “Wha?!”
At first, Dr. Turnbull had to be prompted, his imposing stature of well over six feet, seemed intimidating, but he spoke with so much gentility and humility, that people were charmed and listened, and soon were yelling: “Turnbull for governor!”
Emboldened by our early successes we marched on, from the beginning of the parade route to the main attraction — Gov. Schneider’s reviewing stand, now overflowing with his gloating supporters.
Back in those days the parade route was not as regulated or fenced off, so people would move about, dodging troupes, floats, bands, and mocko jumbies to find the right Johnny cake or pate. So, our group that had now swelled in numbers was quite noticeable as it approached the reviewing stand. In our midst was the now jovial, excited, and confident Dr. Turnbull. His followers yelled at Gov. Schneider’s viewing stand “Turnbull for governor” as Dr. Turnbull tipped his hat to the people gathered on the platform to say “here we come,” much to the delight of his supporters and the now cheering parade crowd. Those on the platform, which I now think was a fatal mistake, derided him with laughter and ridicule, which exposed their campaign’s weakness, arrogance.
After that it was real, we had a candidate, an incumbent to beat, and a campaign to form.
It was an experience I will never forget. He was a man I will always respect; a man of loyalty, honesty, trustworthiness, intelligence and compassion — in my opinion one of the best governors these Virgin Islands has ever had.
To you my friend, I say goodbye for now, and rest in peace for a job well done.
— Andrew Rutnik, St. John, was a former Licensing and Consumer Affairs commissioner in the Turnbull administration.