For a government official to describe the death of a beautiful 4-year-old from torturous abuse as an “unfortunate incident” enrages me as a mother and grandmother.
Virgin Islanders have been following the shocking case in which a parent reported to Human Services the terrifying abuse of his son before the worst that could happen did occur. No real preventative actions were taken, as proved by the subsequent result: A little boy is dead.
