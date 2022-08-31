Editor’s Note: The following is an excerpt of a letter from the V.I. Energy Office. A full copy of the letter can be found on our website. The Daily News emailed Fleming on July 26 with initial questions following his announcement on the Teslas, with no response. Government House was also contacted, with no response.
Dear Editor,
The staff of the Virgin Islands Energy Office (VIEO) read with interest your editorial, “Lack of transparency casts doubt on Teslas purchase,” published on Wednesday, Aug. 10, concerning the purchase of Tesla vehicles by the Government of the Virgin Islands and the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
I welcome the opportunity to address the six questions that were first posed in your editorial:
1. “How many of the 23 Teslas are Model Y, and how many are the Model 3?”
The breakdown of vehicle configurations procured is as follows:
a. Entry-Level Tesla Model Y – 18 Units – Price of $63,200.00/Unit
b. Entry- Level Tesla Model 3 – 5 Units – Price of $47,940.00/Unit
2. “Why didn’t our officials opt for Chevy Bolt?”
Production of the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV was halted late last year in the wake of a massive recall that included all previous model years and configurations for both nameplates. The recall was put in place as a result of a manufacturing defect that could potentially be dangerous to Bolt owners. Production of the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV & EUV was slated to begin at the end of July 2022. To ensure the project could be completed within the grant performance period, it was required that the order be placed in March of 2022, four months prior to the production of the newer model Bolt vehicles.
Additionally, even if new Chevy Bolts were in production the Virgin Islands local Chevrolet dealership does not have access to Chevrolet’s electric vehicle supply chain due to lack of willingness to fulfill dealer pre-requisites to expand their vehicle offerings in the Virgin Islands.
Additionally, the Mazda MX-30 was referenced as another alternative vehicle option. The MX30 has a driving range of 100 miles that is the lowest driving range of any all-electric in the American market. The 100 miles range of the MX-30 is less than the Nissan Leafs the GVI currently has in the fleet. By comparison, the Tesla Model Y is rated at 330 miles of range. This
reduces the recharging needs and ensures full day commuting without the need to recharge is available across the VI.
The limited range of the MX-30 is a performance limitation that is not
viable for GVI fleet operation. It is, however, a viable option for short-distance commuters in the territory, which is a driver profile that applies to many individuals across the territory.
3. “Who specifically are the recipients, and for what specific purposes will the vehicles be used?”
In total, six all-electric vehicles were added to the VIEO fleet: (4x) Model Ys and (2x) Model 3. These vehicles will be used to carry out the administrative and programmatic duties of the agency. Similar to VIEO’s procurement of (2x) Nissan Leafs in 2015, the VIEO will utilize the electrified fleet to demonstrate the viability and positive economics of a fully electrified fleet within the territory.
Two of the vehicles have been assigned to St. Thomas and St. Croix district offices of the Department of Property and Procurement. DPP’s vehicles will be used to support administrative tasks as well as serve as a test-bed for training in-house mechanics to diagnose and service minor EV issues.
The training of the on-island mechanics is an added value to this purchase under the federally-approved grant, which will benefit the VI government’s fleet and the private citizens who already own Tesla vehicles.
The Department of Public Works, the agency responsible for the roads that these and all future electric vehicles will be traversing, has assigned their vehicle to the Highway Engineering Division.
4. “How will the Teslas be distributed among the islands?”
a. 12 Vehicles on St. Croix
b. 11 Vehicles on St. Thomas
5. “Is a plug-in, all-electric vehicle a better choice than a hybrid?”
EVs are the best choice for the Virgin Islands as they provide the lowest total cost of ownership, superior performance and present zero harmful emissions. While a hybrid may provide better fuel efficiency, than standard gas vehicles, you still encounter increased maintenance cost due to the internal combustion engine that remains in Hybrids.
6. “The ultimate question, why wont the government answer?”
The answer here is quite simple, these aforementioned questions were posed in the editorial section of a widely circulated publication as opposed to being directed towards the agency head. As VIEO director, I welcome all forms of communication and engagement relative to these topics.
— Kyle Fleming, St. Croix, is director of the Virgin Islands Energy Office.