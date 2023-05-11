Dear Editor,
Thank you for continuing to focus on the nonsense financial statements being put out by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
The idea that the territory would receive $12 Billion from Uncle Sam for hurricane and pandemic relief makes it sound like that money has yet to be received, which is just not true.
Would someone please remind him that the hurricanes were five-and-a-half years ago? Surely there can’t be more hurricane funds coming, especially when the V.I. government cannot even figure out what to do with the money, hence the appalling condition of our schools.
And, the pandemic is also over — the emergency provisions just passed within the federal government in the last week.
As to WAPA — since there is so much contradictory information — the only thing I can say is, something needs to change there and fast. About the only good thing going on with power is that Haugland Electric guys are still here and putting up (hopefully) hurricane-proof poles.
Whatever effort the senators put into the approval for $100 million, my question is why do they have to include safeguards against misuse of the funds? That has to be written into a bill just passed now? Isn’t the system at WAPA set up to safeguard assets?
As a finance professional, I find these things to be just so discouraging. It’s nearly the same news as 1989, when I made St. Thomas my forever home.
Time for “Change Course Now” is over, now it’s time for a CHANGE. My one hope is that the ‘newish’ Education Commissioner can make good on her promises and not get stymied by that entrenched, do-nothing group in her department. Our very survival depends on smart students staying home.
— Sue Lisky, St. Thomas