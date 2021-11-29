On Sept. 8, The Daily News questioned the Bryan Administration’s reluctance to require visitors to the territory to be vaccinated. Government House spokesman Richard Motta responded by stating “it is a challenge being able to validate vaccination records for vaccines administered outside of the territory.”
In an editorial nearly three weeks ago, The Daily News cited 14 Caribbean islands, together with a host of nations throughout the world, that had met that “challenge” and already instituted vaccine mandates for visitors.
The editorial ended with the following question: “As more and more countries require their visitors to be vaccinated, why does the Bryan Administration continue to resist implementing this simple policy to help keep Virgin Islanders safe?”
On Sept. 8, the territory had recorded 62 deaths from COVID-19. Today that number stands at 85.
Gov. Bryan was quick to impose his misguided and costly disposable tableware mandate on our restaurants without evidence of any COVID cases traced to the restaurants. He eventually rescinded that mandate.
Gov. Bryan was quick to impose his misguided and counterproductive beach curfew on weekends and holidays without evidence of any COVID cases traced to the beaches. He eventually rescinded that mandate, too.
The U.S. Virgin Islands presently ranks at the CDC’s highest COVID risk category, “Risk Assessment Level 4: COVID-19 Very High.” The CDC advises travelers to “avoid travel to this destination.” It further advises that if you must travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands, “make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”
Does Gov. Bryan know something about the risk of COVID transmission that the CDC does not? If so, he should share it. If not, he should mandate visitors to our shores be vaccinated without further delay.