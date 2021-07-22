Dear Editor,
“A man works and therefore he must rest.” — Hebrews 4:11
To serve one’s people is an expectation of the community. The Honorable Governor Albert Bryan Jr. reached out, and I responded to the call for service. As a law enforcement officer, manager, and executive with three decades of experience in a national organization — whose primary purpose is to protect communities from violent crime — I am privileged to have returned to my birthplace to serve the residents of these Virgin Islands.
Throughout my career, I took pride in knowing that I was given an opportunity to serve people, while promoting public safety within those communities that I worked. I take my oath, “to support and defend” at face value, as I proudly performed the responsibilities of my position.
As a career Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent, I worked through six presidential administrations in pursuit of public safety. Self-determination, teamwork, focus and execution are core leadership qualities that I revere. Professionalism and commitment to the highest level of integrity, regardless of opposition or challenges, is a baseline of my character.
With the ATF, I had the opportunity to work with some amazing and talented people. I worked with teams of agents, officers, and prosecutors from various agencies to dismantle and prosecute violent offenders and members of criminal organizations.
The past two years, I have had the pleasure of serving as commissioner of V.I. Police. I am indebted to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who selected me to lead the Virgin Islands Police Department — the flagship law enforcement agency of the territory. It is with honor and profound gratitude that I accepted the call to serve as commissioner.
I believe I have made good on my commitment to serve the territory based on the conditions of the Inter-Governmental Personnel Act Agreement, authorizing a two-year assignment. There are many committed sworn and civilian personnel who work diligently to accomplish our organizational goals. They possess the requisite integrity, and have accepted the mantra of PAC — Professionalism, Accountability, and effective Communication. I am thankful to have had the pleasure of working with those employees.
Police exist to serve the community through collaborative efforts of protecting people and property. The merger of the community and the police is required for successful community policing. I am appreciative and privileged to have received the support of the Virgin Islands community. I love my people and therefore I came home.
As I transition into the next chapter of life, I recognize the benefit of experience. My journey has taken me to distant locations, where I interacted with people from around the world. Each time, I proudly hailed and proclaimed my home as a Virgin Islander. I thank you all for allowing me to borrow the seat of the commissioner.
— Trevor A. Velinor, St. Croix, a 29-year ATF veteran and first responder in the infamous June 2016 shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, retired this month from his position as police commissioner in the Bryan-Roach administration.