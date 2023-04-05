Dear Editor,
Little is known about Virgin Islanders’ contributions to the history of the Black experience in the United States. In view of the current attempt to rewrite the history of Black people and their contributions in the U.S. it is necessary for us here in the Virgin Islands to bring to light some of the newsworthy events that native Virgin Islands made as part of Black History nationally.
While this article will only address the contribution of one Virgin Islander whose name has almost been forgotten among Virgin Islanders of today, we have such native Virgin Islanders as Hubert Harrison, Ashley Totten, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Frank Crosswaith, J. Raymond Jones, Roy Innis, just to name a few, who earned their rightful place in U.S. history books as a result of their contributions to Black History at home and abroad. They all deserve to be part of our Black History discussions whenever and wherever these forums take place.
One small piece of this history that is little known is the contribution of St.Thomas native Dr. Alonzo G. Moron, former president of Hampton University, 1949 — 1959. Dr. Moron was the first Black president of Hampton University, an HBCU. During his tenure, he encouraged and assisted many Virgin Islanders to pursue postsecondary education at Hampton. He was very instrumental in establishing the Hampton on-island summer semester program in the Virgin Islands during the 1950s that provided an opportunity for locals to begin their college education here in the islands prior to UVI. He was also helpful in securing scholarship opportunities for locals to pursue graduate school in the United States. As president of Hampton, Dr. Moron was also a major contributor to the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. and played a major role in assisting one of the icons of the Civil Rights Movement, Rosa Parks, to obtain employment in the South by offering her a position at Hampton University at a time when she had distanced herself from the civil rights group that was headed by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was her support for the more militant Black power advocates at the time that had some differences with the nonviolent approach of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. that led to her departure from the South and her return to the North in Detroit.
In an article titled, “Hampton University and Mrs. Rosa Parks: A Little Known History Fact”, written and published by former President of Hampton University Dr. William R. Harvey, he wrote:
“During the period of the (Bus) boycott and following, Mrs. Parks and her family experienced constant harassment. She and her husband were fired from their jobs and unable to secure other employment.
As a result, they returned to her home in Detroit. A mere nine months after the boycott officially ended on Dec. 20, 1956, Mrs. Parks (mother of the Civil Rights Movement) was offered and accepted employment at Hampton University. On Sept. 5, 1957, then President of Hampton Institute Alonzo G. Moron wrote to Mrs. Parks, “…I would like very much to have you come to work for us at Hampton as hostess at the Holly Tree Inn.”
According to Dr. Harvey, Mrs. Parks responded by saying: “Thank you for considering me as Holly Tree Inn’s hostess.” On Sept. 23, 1957, she arrived on campus to assume the aforementioned position.”
It is known that Mrs. Parks stayed employed at Hampton University for about one year before returning to Detroit. Dr. Moron’s job offer to Mrs. Park may seem inconsequential to many today but it was at the time of the Civil Rights Movement a courageous undertaking, especially in view of the fact that Mrs. Parks and her family were refused employment in several areas in the South and in view of Mrs. Parks’ strong support of the more militant civil rights groups at the time. While Mrs. Parks’ employment only lasted one year, the message that was sent by Dr. Moron was clear to all, Blacks and Whites, that he did not fear the consequences that could result from his decision to offer employment to Mrs. Parks. He was keenly aware that his decision could have financial implications for Hampton University from the White philanthropists and others in the North and South who were supportive of Hampton.
His contribution to Black History was his fearless approach to the challenges he faced as the first Black president of Hampton University to make an employment decision that was contrary to the norms in the South at the time. Without question, Dr. Moron’s early education in the Danish West Indies/ U.S. Virgin Islands played a significant role in helping to shape his thinking as he addressed the Rosa Parks employment incident.
He, like the native Virgin Islanders who became major contributors to the U.S. Black History Movement, deserves his rightful place in history not only among locals but also among Black Americans.
— Ron E. Harrigan is a former interim dean of the School of Education and former associate professor of education at the University of the Virgin Islands.