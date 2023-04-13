It is a well-known fact that WAPA owes as much as $140 million or more to VITOL over the disputed costs of the LPG facilities in the territory. The Governor has now proposed that the government facilitate establishing a line of credit backed by future territory revenues to provide funding to WAPA to settle the VITOL issue.
In fact, VITOL is not the only financial issue WAPA has. WAPA has not paid for solar electricity provided by IPP plants in St. Croix and St. Thomas in more than 18 months and owes those projects nearly $3 million. Andrew Smith, CEO of WAPA, has stated publicly that WAPA owes more than $200 million (including the VITOL amounts) to its vendors and suppliers, many of whom are local businesses.
Why then is the Governor proposing a line of credit to provide support to WAPA to resolve its financial indebtedness to only one vendor? It was recently reported by Sen. Carla Joseph at a legislative hearing this past year that WAPA owed over 100 local vendors $1,000 or less. What will happen to the other vendors and suppliers once the WAPA line of credit is secured?
Maybe the Governor hopes that by helping WAPA settle and pay off its long-term dispute with VITOL, WAPA will have sufficient funds to pay all their other vendors and suppliers. Given WAPA’s track record of shamelessly taking goods and services from vendors and suppliers without paying for them, it is doubtful that relief from one payment obligation — which they have been ignoring for years — will now give WAPA a new appreciation of basic business principles of paying their vendors and supplier in a timely manner.
The members of the 35th Legislature should assure that any approval of the proposed WAPA line of credit be conditioned on obtaining a clear and auditable commitment by WAPA to promptly pay all its account payable from vendors and suppliers, and to maintain a program of timely payments going forward.
The Governor’s dependence of WAPA’s great plan to flood the island with new low cost renewable energy, to reduce electricity rates for all, will never occur if WAPA continues to refuse to acknowledge and pay for electricity that is currently being delivered every day to Virgin Islands consumers by the existing solar plants that have approved power purchase agreements with WAPA and that have served the territory for many years.
— Bruce Levy is President/CEO of BMR Energy LLC, owner of Spanish Town Solar on St. Croix, VI and Donoe Solar on St. Thomas.