Dear Editor,
Another cycle of meetings between the V.I. Water and Power Authority and the Public Services Commission to discuss what has become a common concern — liquidity at WAPA.
As a result, the PSC is left to approve — or deny — an increase of kilowatt rates that are already the highest under the U.S. flag. This is not a distinction the territory would want to be known for especially when trying to attract businesses. The high cost of electricity weigh in on monthly decisions by our vulnerable population — seniors must decide on a monthly basis “do I buy medicine? Buy food? Pay my rent or pay my electric bill? These are monthly decisions that others grapple with and the last thing we need to hear is the cost of our electricity could be increased again.
The back and forth dance every six months between WAPA and the PSC is frustrating and aggravating. How can anyone create a budget with the skyrocketing cost of our energy bill? Every sector of our community must reduce what they can because the electricity bill is out of control. And you may have noticed, IT DOES NOT FEEL LIKE CHRISTMAS IN THE V.I.! Neighborhoods that would ordinarily light up for the Christmas season are now pitch black. In the past, when one would drive around our islands this time of the year, every other house or business displayed some semblance of the season. During the last 10 years or so, more and more families and businesses have decided not to string up any Christmas lights because of the dreaded “ESTIMATED” WAPA bill the following January.
It’s time that elected officials — the governor, senators and delegate — to meet and discuss how a portion of the federal funds can be repurposed to subsidize the increase that WAPA claims it needs. This move will clearly benefit the entire territory. People do not need their electric bill raised another penny.
Next, the refinancing of the Vitol contract must be a priority. The 15% interest rate on the Vitol contract that WAPA has saddled the ratepayers with, without proper authorization from the PSC, is negatively impacting every sector financially.
The quagmire that WAPA finds itself in is self-inflicted as indicated in the Inspector General audit released Nov. 19. We must continue to speak out even though at times it might seem like it’s in vain.
— Clarence Payne, St. Thomas