Dear Editor,
A recent Daily News headline read “V.I. energy just got a little more expensive.” And, during yet another declaration of a state of emergency, our very own power production company — the V.I. Water and Power Authority — has fleeced the people again.
Now, under most circumstances, we should be grateful that the increase was not higher. However, please factor in that the residents of these beautiful islands are already paying the highest rates in the entire Caribbean!
We have access to the best and most up-to-date resources, technology, financing options and support from the U.S. Department of Interior. Yet, to date, we are still left in a quagmire. There are two significant issues that WAPA must address — and the public must become aware and get involved.
They are the VITOL contract and modernizing of the generators. WAPA is currently paying a 15% interest rate on a loan from VITOL. The repayment on the loan is about $3.6 million per month. Let’s apply basic math — if WAPA refinanced the loan at 7.5% that would reduce the payments down to $1.8 million per month, saving residents $21 million per year.
There are financing options that would take the interest rates down even further than 7% through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service. As a result, the base rate portion of our bills would see a marked reduction.
Another problem at WAPA is the age and performance of the generators that are currently supplying power. The generators that are burning at 14,000 or more BTU (British Thermal Units) need more fuel to perform, which is a significant hurdle that the ratepayers must cough up every month.
Again, basic math. Modern generators are burning 9,000 BTU, the older generators cannot perform at this low rate for a variety of reasons. If the old generators are burning at a higher heat rate, it requires more fuel to produce the same power than the modern generator would require and the more fuel, the higher our bills are. The people of the Virgin Islands must demand better. Do not allow the 2.3 cents increase put us to sleep or cause us to give up.
Those who are elected must request of WAPA monthly updates toward the progress of refinancing the VITOL contract and the modernization of the generators.
Every facet of our life depends on an efficiently run power plant. We are going through major changes all the time and if we as a people don’t demand better and hold those responsible persons accountable, our chances of getting a hold of the runaway train call WAPA might be gone for many years to come.
— Clarence Payne, St. Thomas