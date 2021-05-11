Dear Editor,
The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority Board is looking to hire a new chief executive officer.
My suggestions are, hire a new CEO who will:
• Reduce Virgin Islands electric rates by at least 5% each year for the next five years or it’s goodbye
• Develop and implement a strategic plan that stops wasting millions on unreliable, expensive and polluting power plants and distribution systems
• Invest in a whole menu of options that don’t include burning fossil fuels that many successful electric utilities are implementing to lower their electric rates
Send your resume to, V.I. WAPA Board, P.O. Box 1450, St. Thomas, VI 00804 or www.russellreynolds.com.
PS: A few weeks ago as I stood in some St. John plantation ruins where several hundred slaves once toiled, I wondered, how did this happen?
It was sugar then, now it’s fossil fuels.
Then, I wondered, what are future generations going to think about us?
— Gerard Londergan, St. John, is a former chairman of a municipal electric utility and retired power plant engineer.