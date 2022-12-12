WAPA is the gift that just keeps on giving. Not the gift of reasonable and reliable electricity, but bad actions. Bad decisions. Thoughtlessness for the Virgin Islands and ridiculousness.
If there was ever a tone-deaf authority contest in the Virgin Islands, WAPA would win the prize.
This conclusion is proven by the outrageous holiday party plans that have been booked at an expensive St Croix venue. A castle! Saying they want to give their employees some holiday cheer, on this magnitude, has given WAPA a big black eye. Your weary, electrical customers are not happy.
WAPA reminds us that its employees haven’t had a party in three years. Like most businesses, COVID stopped us all. Fact, you can’t afford a party held in a castle. You can’t afford anything. The arrogance in this thought process is astounding. To preach to the public that you diligently sought a venue that could hold 200, but alas, there was none, is so insulting to the community. We are speechless.
How about using the beach?
How about a limited party of punch and cookies? How about being sensitive to the fact that you are being supported by our tax dollars and are in a fiscal hole so big you can’t crawl your way out? How about the ongoing outrageousness of asking the public to be patient, blackout after blackout, and not getting the fact that we are livid with what’s happened to our community? How about some sensibility for a change? How about respect for the millions of dollars you are now being given on a monthly basis to stay alive? Insult after insult. Do you not get it?
Mr. Smith, CEO of WAPA has stated the company is in survival mode. Survival mode means no spending on anything, other than critical things. Castle parties don’t qualify.
It’s hard to be The Grinch during holidays. No one likes to be harsh about having some fun and good cheer. But facts are facts. No money means no castle parties. No money means you stop spending on anything other than the most needed. No money means you show the community you are dedicated to pulling us out of this critical mess. No money means you appreciate the millions you are being given and should pledge to be good stewards of the gift of the public purse.
Here begins the call out to our top leaders, please force some common sense into WAPA officials once and for all.