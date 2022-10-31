Dear Editor,
The V.I. and Power Authority – WAPA – is a total disgrace and a testament to years of mismanagement, greed and ineptitude. There are no more excuses. Fix it now or admit that you can’t and find someone who can.
Some facts and figures – the rate we pay for electric power is currently $0.43 per kilowatt hour. This is the subsidized rate which reflects Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s grant of $4 million per month to WAPA from ARPA (American Recovery Plan Act) funds. Without that subsidy our rates would be over $0.50 per kilowatt hour, which would make WAPA the most expensive electric power utility in the United States of America. The average price per kilowatt hour in the USA is $0.15 so the average WAPA likely endures is more than three times higher than the U.S. average.
The reliability of electric power is measured in terms of “availability” which simply means the percentage of time that the power is available for use. There are many ways to measure this – the number of outages per year, the total number of customer-hours without power, percent uptime – but by every single metric WAPA is literally off the charts as the worst performing electric power utility in the country.
Take the metric “Average Frequency of Power Outages Per Customer Per Year” as reported by the Energy Information Administration of the U.S. Department of Energy. The median value for this metric across all 50 states is 1.3 outages per customer per year. The worst performing state out of 50 states is West Virginia with 2.8 outages per customer per year.
Here in the Virgin Islands of the United States, over the past week most of the territory experienced up to three outages from WAPA failures. In one week, we had more outages than the worst performing utility in the country has in a full year.
OK, so enough for the complaints – we all know that WAPA is terrible. But what can be done about it? What has been tried, and failed?
For starters, the 34th Legislature passed a bill that required professional expertise for members of the WAPA Board of Directors. Bill 34-0026 was vetoed by Governor Bryan, claiming that it “infringed” upon his exclusive power to appoint members of the WAPA board. The Legislature voted unanimously to override the Governor’s veto and the bill was enacted as Act 8472. But then, still unhappy with the Legislature’s attempts at WAPA reform, Governor Bryan went to court to obtain an injunction preventing implementation of the law. That lawsuit is still pending in V.I. Superior Court.
Much of WAPA’s current financial distress stems from the botched conversion of WAPA power generation from fuel oil to natural gas. That conversion, which was triggered by the closure of the HOVENSA refinery, was initiated by WAPA in 2013. The prime contractor – VITOL – secured an unbelievable sweetheart deal with WAPA. VITOL was not only contracted to build the facilities required for conversion to natural gas, but they also secured the right to be the supplier of the natural gas and financed the entire project at a usurious interest rate of 14%. But to make matters worse, what was supposed to be an $87 million contract ended up costing over $200 million due to massive cost overruns.
The VITOL contract is literally making it impossible for WAPA to function as a financially sound utility. The largest energy trading company in the world – VITOL – has a very questionable track record in dealing with government agencies. In 2020 VITOL agreed to pay over $135 million in fines to resolve charges related to bribery schemes in Latin America. The U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of New York said that “VITOL paid bribes to government officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico to win lucrative business contracts and obtain competitive advantages to which they were not fairly entitled.” Did something along those lines happen in the USVI?
Time may tell.
So WAPA is failing with a board that Governor Bryan refuses to improve, a contract with a corrupt supplier which was riddled with inept management, and a debt burden that is sinking the utility.
It is time for change. We need to seriously consider stopping the multi-million-dollar Bryan bailouts and allowing WAPA to declare bankruptcy. In a bankruptcy reorganization the power generation functions – including the VITOL contract – should be placed in one entity, and the power distribution grid (newly refurbished courtesy of FEMA) placed into a separate entity.
Splitting these two functions would allow us to move forward.
With an independent distribution grid, we could provide incentives for multiple smaller power generation startups to feed electric power into the grid and provide superior redundancy at lower cost. Solar, wind power, pumped hydro, hemp biomass – all of these sustainable technologies could become the distributed power generation system for 21st century electric power in the Virgin Islands. The old, centralized, expensive, inefficient and failure prone WAPA power plants would be a thing of the past.
To do this would require true visionary thinkers and leaders. It would require a WAPA management team who are not afraid to put themselves out of a job for the sake of the people of the Virgin Islands. We can do this. We MUST do this.
— David Silverman, St John