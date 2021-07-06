Few will argue, that the policies of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. have kept us as safe as possible during the COVID pandemic. And while we may have had some bumps and bruises along the way, it is clear that his official policies have worked well.
Now that we are entering a new phase in the COVID pandemic, there is a worrisome question swirling around the community, regarding the return of cruise ship passengers.
In the last months, travel by plane required a negative COVID test result to be placed into the Virgin Islands portal. At that time a “green light” approval allowed passage into our territory. It is hopeful that proof of vaccination will allow further, easier entry in the near future. However, as of today we are adding cruise ships back in the mix of our daily lives.
Recent mandates out of the state of Florida, where many ships leave port, have made it clear that they are not going to require proof of vaccination to get on a cruise ship. This leaves us the question of whether cruise ship passengers will have to produce a negative test and enter it into the portal before stepping foot off their ships. It’s a serious question that hopefully received serious planning.
The Virgin Islands is a very small community. Unfortunately, it is still struggling to convince citizens on the vaccination issue, leaving many still vulnerable. We have limited medical resources and it is a sheer miracle that we escaped catastrophe when this pandemic began. Our medical teams have worked tirelessly to contain COVID, at great risk to their personal safety. All it will take is one loose cannon, one positive visitor, to spread COVID to those still at risk.
Editor’s Note: According to V.I. Health Department Medical Director Dr. Tai Hunte-Ceasar, unvaccinated passengers must submit a negative COVID test within 5 days of embarkation and another at the time of boarding at the cruise ship port. These results are being shared with the Health Department for review and the “protocol mirrors the Travel Entry Portal requirements.”