Five years ago today, we learned hard lessons, and we learned them fast.
We learned that hurricanes have no mercy. They don’t play by the rules – they’ll gang up on you and kick you when you’re down.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 2:39 pm
It didn’t seem fair that 13 days after a Category 5 named Irma clobbered us, another Category 5 slammed into us.
And it’s not fair that right now, five years from the very day that Maria made landfall, we are shaking off another storm.
But before this newbie named Fiona arrived, we had learned the lessons of the past.
We learned to assume we have no electricity for much too long and to prepare as if we lived back in the days when the world was lit only by fire.
We learned to load up on non-perishable food and tried to forget the pleasure of ice cream and the comfort of air-conditioning.
We learned to tank up our vehicles early.
We learned to fill up our bathtubs and have a bucket and rope ready to dip into the cistern when the bathtub was empty.
We learned 100 ways to make sure we survived and endured, but we never, to this day learned one good answer to the questions we’ve been asking for decades: Why can’t WAPA keep the power on — all the time?
The roll call of estates losing electricity started hours before the first gusts arrived. In a few areas, the lights never went out; in some, they went out but came back on sooner than usual, but in many, it was the same old story: Hours without refrigeration, lights, fans, water pumps and TV.
Why must Virgin Islanders spend precious money on generators to be able to live in the peace, comfort and security we deserve?
Why can’t the V.I. government plan properly and act promptly to meet the needs of people in distress, crisis and despair? Why is long-delayed reaction, not pro-action, the norm?
Why can’t the V.I. government be prepared to immediately help businesses get back on their feet? The time it takes for people to recover from disasters is directly proportionate to how long it takes for businesses to reopen.
Why can’t the government communicate with everyone, not just those who have the means to use Facebook? Where were the radio broadcasts? Virgin Islanders long ago learned the value of a battery-powered radio for keeping up, minute by minute, with a storm’s progress and intensity. But this time, the government chose to give updates via Facebook – and the airwaves were silent.
The people of the Virgin Islands learned to be “V.I. Strong” five years ago, and we still are.
We should be able to count on our government to also be just as strong today and every day, not just during the days leading up to Election Day.