In light of the recent surge in COVID cases, the Bryan administration’s eagerness to impose additional restrictions is understandable.
Reducing the allowable size of gatherings and tightening the testing requirements for visitors seem reasonable. But limiting Virgin Islanders’ access to our beaches on weekends and holidays — for the second time in one year — suggests a failure to learn from past mistakes.
Unless the Bryan administration can present evidence confirming that being outdoors on the beach or in the water is responsible for the surge in COVID cases, this restriction should be withdrawn immediately.