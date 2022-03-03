On Feb. 24, the Russian military invaded Ukraine. The United States and NATO partners responded with condemnations and sanctions. This consisted of limits on technology export; scrapping of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that would have connected Russia and Germany; barring financial transactions with two major state-owned Russian banks; preventing Russian entities from raising debt in the West; banning the travel of 10 oligarchs and excluding a few Russian banks from using SWIFT — a highly secured, interbank messaging system.
The invasion and occupation of Ukraine will be costly to Russia and serve to isolate it diplomatically. Obviously, the people of Ukraine are in for many days of suffering, sacrifice, deprivation and danger. Many of the larger trading partners of Ukraine and Russia will feel collateral damage. The sanctions on Russia will take time to have an effect. Still, Russia has $630 billion in foreign exchange reserves, equivalent to two years’ worth of imports that will give some insulation from the sanctions.
One may ask how these distant developments affect the U.S. Virgin Islands, a Lilliputian island dependency, 5,547 air miles away.
Economic impacts
From an economic perspective, the Ukraine war will generally contribute to higher inflation, lower economic growth rates, and heighten uncertainty that will dampen private investment. As the V.I. is an open, small-island dependent on a major power, we will feel economic consequences slower than, say, Western and Central Europe with large trade volumes with Russia and Ukraine, but we feel effects, nonetheless.
Coincidentally, the advanced economies face the growing probability of a stagflation recession with reduced output, higher unemployment, yet high price levels. Central bankers of the major economies have a terrible choice in front of them. If they do not take swift and decisive action to check inflationary pressures, the Ukrainian war just boosted them. In that case, inflation expectations will become unanchored, which could go into the double digits. If they take action to raise interest rates, reduce credit, and cut the money supply, the gathering COVID recovery will come to a halt, and we will be back in a recession.
Since the invasion, oil and gas prices have spiked. Brent crude oil registered $97.93 a barrel, and natural gas was $4.47 on Feb. 25.
Brent oil futures and natural gas (March contract) were $105 a barrel and $4.54 MMBTU, suggesting higher price expectations. Propane gas (natural gas compressed) per gallon has jumped up to $1.31 as of Feb. 24. At the end of last year, propane was $1.03. What compounds the problem is the uncertainty about whether Russia, as the world’s No. 3 oil exporter producer and the world’s No. 2 natural gas exporter, will intentionally disrupt energy supplies to Western Europe. Germany alone imports two-thirds of its natural gas from Russia. If Russia were to shut off gas to Western Europe, it would have serious economic repercussions.
Not only are energy prices going to go up, but so are mineral prices. Ukraine has abundant deposits of iron, ore, manganese, salt, graphite, sulfur, kaolin, titanium, nickel, magnesium and mercury, and a protracted conflict will disrupt mineral markets.
Lastly, Ukraine is a major food exporter of grains and vegetable oils to Eastern Central Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. Ukraine is responsible for the following share of world exports —18% of sunflower, safflower, and cottonseed vegetable oil; 8% wheat; 12% barley and 13% corn. A protracted war in Ukraine will disrupt agricultural activities and force up prices, adding to inflation and food insecurity.
Higher fuel and food prices
The most significant and immediate fallout for the V.I. of this conflict are the prices of retail gasoline/diesel and food. Even before the Ukraine invasion, food and gasoline prices were climbing due to COVID disruptions. The war just aggravated the situation. The majority of gas stations on St. Thomas seem to be currently selling regular-grade gasoline for about $4.59 per gallon. In January 2022, it was $3.99. The V.I. imports most of its food from the U.S. mainland, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The Ukraine war will indirectly contribute to higher grain and vegetable oil prices in the V.I. because American producers will seek to fill the voids in Middle Eastern/North African and South Asian markets vacated by Ukrainian exporters.
As price demand for gasoline is inelastic (few substitutes) and because there are very few all-electric vehicles in the territory, there is not much that can go done in the short term. Residents will just have to conserve and cut back on driving.
Medium and long-term, people need to shift to lighter weight, more fuel-efficient internal combustion engine vehicles and ultimately to all-electric vehicles. Currently, the territory has a fair percentage of full-size pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in its fleet that have low miles per gallon, meaning that their owners are now facing $80 to $100 fill-up bills.
Policymakers need to be more forward-thinking and should be taking concrete steps to facilitate the introduction of electric vehicles into the territory, incentivizing the building of charging stations and fixing a high cost, unreliable public power utility that would make electric vehicle ownership less than attractive unless owners are going to charge it on a solar grid. Also, policymakers and businesses need to get serious about food import substitution.
Higher electricity cost
As a result of rising fossil fuel costs, the V.I. Water and Power Authority — more than 90% dependent on fossil fuels — will seek a Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause to pass through the rising fossil fuel costs to consumers. In a recent Public Service Commission meeting, most commissioners voted to lower the base rate by 5 cents and increase the LEAC by the same amount, leaving the final consumer tariff unchanged. (43 to 44 cents per kWh for residential consumers) for the next four months. But come July, expect a bump in tariffs.
Between now and July, WAPA will be under even more financial stress than it already is experiencing. The Authority has struggled financially with negative cash flows, collecting less monthly revenue than operational expenses. Consequently, WAPA is delinquent in making contributions to the public sector pension fund and in paying docket assessments for the PSC, the regulatory body that uses the fee assessment income from WAPA to hire consultants to check the rate and LEAC adjustment petitions independently; and other debt obligations. The added financial stress may compromise maintenance and repair capabilities possibly leading to more unreliable service.
Less vodka, more rum helps GERS
As WAPA continues to underperform and with higher electric tariffs on the horizon, there will be incentives for more and more people will continue to convert to solar energy. The only limitation will be getting financing to help with the lumpy upfront costs. WAPA will lose more clients and have even more acute financial viability issues
The only possible good news from the Russian aggression is that Russian vodka is likely to be boycotted by many politically conscious drinkers and the market for other spirits could improve. Hopefully, if U.S. vodka drinkers can be converted to rum drinkers, then rum demand in the U.S. should go up and benefit Puerto Rico and V.I. distilleries. Because Puerto Rican and Virgin Islands rum producers have protections, they are in a much better place than rum producers in the independent Caribbean and Central American countries. The more proof gallons of V.I. rum exports, the farther GERS insolvency horizon gets pushed out.
— Mark Wenner, St. Thomas, is an economist.