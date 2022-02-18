The final disposition regarding the beating death of a 4-year-old [Aaron Benjamin Jr.] in the Virgin Islands has left a big hole in the heart of the community.
With criminal sentences being handed out to those involved in this horrific incident that resulted in a child suffering long-term abuse and death, it begs the question as to the responsibility of our community as a whole.
Human Services stated at an early press conference that this family “received services.” The father of the victim stated he tried to inform authorities many times that his children were being abused before this little child’s death.
Herein lies the terrible sinking feeling we all have in our stomachs.
When a child is being abused, the safeguard is protection by the community. That safeguard is our agencies charged with investigating allegations of abuse. Child abuse is a sneaky, hidden secret, and often goes unreported. When teachers, doctors, noncustodial parents, neighbors and friends do make a report, action is supposed to be taken immediately.
This particular case proves something went terribly wrong. And the soul wrenching result is not acceptable to all Virgin Islanders.
There is a collective shame and responsibility when a child is murdered due to abuse. We are now unfortunately in a position where all we can do is root out what went wrong that allowed a child to die in this way.
Now it’s time for community, and official self-reflection. Was this report of abuse investigated promptly? Is our Human Services Department funded properly to allow more services to be given to those social workers who deal with horrific abuse? Do our paid staff have more to handle than they are capable? Are we funding parenting courses to help those who don’t have any idea what being a good parent means? Did someone fall down on the job and is that person still employed by Human Services?
We hope to see results from the internal and external inquiries as to what failed in our Human Services Department, and what steps to correct are implemented.
There is no going back from what happened.
It is going to haunt all of us in the Virgin Islands until we make sure that we have done everything possible to protect innocent children who are relying on us to save them.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at ma-ria@dailynews.vi.