Dear Editor,
In every election there are winners and there are losers, and the 2022 general election in the Virgin Islands is no exception. So let’s look for a moment at how the Virgin Islands electorate voted, what they voted for, and what they voted against, and see what it says about the next four years.
The choices each voter had were to vote for “4 more years” by casting their vote for No. 1 on the ballot, or to vote for a change in administration by casting their vote for No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 on the ballot. In addition to these options, each registered voter had the option to implicitly vote for “don’t know or don’t care” by not voting at all in the gubernatorial race.
The clear winner in this 2022 referendum on change in the Virgin Islands was “don’t know or don’t care” and by a commanding margin. Out of our 39,876 registered voters, there were 11,991 votes for “4 more years” (30%) there were 9,408 votes for “change in leadership” (24%) and there were 18,477 voters who implicitly cast their vote for “don’t know or don’t care” (46%).
This is not unusual in the Virgin Islands. In past gubernatorial elections the percentage of registered voters who didn’t vote in the Governor’s race has consistently been close to 50%. But in this particular race – in 2022 – the result is surprising because our registered voter list had been “cleaned up” prior to this race with the total number of registered voters dropping from around 51,000 in 2018 to around 40,000 in 2022. Inactive voters were removed from the list, so the count now is probably an accurate reflection of actual registered voters in the territory.
The issues we face in 2022, touch the lives of every Virgin Island resident. Whether it is the condition of our public schools or our educational outcomes or our access to on-island hospital care or the quality of our water and power infrastructure – these are all issues and concerns we face on a daily basis. The competitiveness of our public worker salaries and the cost and security of retirement benefits directly impact the largest workforce in the territory – our government employees. So, it was surprising that close to half of the eligible registered voters simply did not express a view in this referendum for change.
The next four years will present major challenges to the winning Bryan-Roach team. The unprecedented influx of billions of dollars in federal disaster relief funds are at risk of being taken back by the U.S. government if we cannot find a way to spend that money effectively, appropriately, and quickly. And whether it is spent or taken away, over the next four years the expenditure of federal disaster and pandemic relief funds will diminish, and we will be back to the point of having to sustain the V.I. government on local revenue sources.
The next four years will present opportunities to diversify our single-theme economy away from mass tourism and into new revenue streams for the coming decades. Will we embrace those opportunities or rely on the economy of the past?
Will the lessons learned from “bad decisions” lead to a government decision-making process that is far more in tune with the needs of the people? Whether it is toxic oil refineries or rum distilleries and casinos in St. Croix, or mega yacht marinas in remote Coral Bay, or new docks for mega cruise ships in the heart of the Charlotte Amalie harbor, will the administration listen to the sentiments of the affected population or will it be drawn to the siren song of “economic development” at any cost? Will we finally get a grip on WAPA and provide a level of service comparable to everywhere else in the USA?
The 2022 general election was a referendum on change in the Virgin Islands. Sadly, the clear winner of the election was the implicit vote for “don’t know or don’t care.” The 46% of the electorate who simply did not cast a ballot for any of the four choices may have felt that their single personal vote didn’t count, or that their influence on the outcome was negligible, but in aggregate, that 46% could have turned this election into a clear statement of the will of the people.
— David Silverman, St John